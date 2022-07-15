Listen to Blossoms’ new ‘Live At Sefton Park’ album

Blossoms have shared a new live album called ‘Live At Sefton Park’ – you can listen to it below.

The 17-track collection captures the Stockport band’s COVID-19 pilot gig that took place in Liverpool in May 2021. It forms part of the ‘super deluxe’ edition of their recent fourth album ‘Ribbon Around The Bomb’.

“On Sunday 2nd May 2021 it’d been 413 days since anyone had played a gig in the UK,” Blossoms wrote to announce the record. “That night we played a headline show at Sefton Park, Liverpool.”

Advertisement

The live album includes performances of the tracks ‘Your Girlfriend’, ‘I Can’t Stand It’, ‘Getaway’, ‘The Keeper’, ‘If You Think This Is Real Life’ and more. You can listen to it in full below.

On Sunday 2nd May 2021 it’d been 413 days since anyone had played a gig in the UK. That night we played a headline show at Sefton Park, Liverpool. You can now stream & download ‘Live At Sefton Park’ as part of a deluxe version of ‘Ribbon Around The Bomb’👉🏻https://t.co/VNsW70ByvO pic.twitter.com/KnvWRy4pvo — B L O S S O M S (@BlossomsBand) July 15, 2022

The Sefton Park show marked the first live music event of its kind in the UK post-COVID lockdown, and saw Blossoms, The Lathums and Zuzu perform to a crowd of 5,000 fans who were not required to wear masks or practice social distancing.

It came as part of a host of government-organised pilot events in the lead-up to England gradually lifting all restrictions by the end of June 2021 (the return of festivals, gigs, nightclubs etc was ultimately delayed until July 19).

Speaking to NME at Sefton Park, Blossoms frontman Tom Ogden said: “Just to pull in and hear the bass drum being sound-checked and all the usual little things you’d have at a festival, even just turning around the corner and seeing the tent…

Advertisement

“It’s going to be very surreal seeing the fans because we’ve not had it for so long now and there is no other feeling that compares to that.”

In a review of the landmark show itself, NME‘s Rhys Buchanan wrote: “There’s a sense of unity and messy unrestricted joy as we hear the likes of ‘There’s A Reason Why’ and ‘I Can’t Stand It’.

“The promise of punters being able to act like the pandemic never happened is clearly being fulfilled: mates are on shoulders, people bursting through the crowd towards the front. It really is business as usual.”