Listen to Bob Vylan’s brazen new single ‘Dream Big’

Bob Vylan have released new single ‘Dream Big’, their first new music of 2023 – check it out below.

The fierce new track was inspired by the younger self and serves as a tribute to Bobby Vylan’s daughter, nieces and nephews, whose backing vocals feature on the chorus.

“As I see them growing and finding things they’re passionate about, it reminds me how important it is to continue having those childlike dreams of what we can accomplish in our lives,” Bobby Vylan said in a statement.

Listen to ‘Dream Big’ below.

Bobby Vylan explained of the track: “Growing up, dreaming of making some kind of positive change in the world or doing something you love wasn’t presented as a realistic option. Working class people are often too focused on getting by to have the luxury of ‘dreaming big’, fortunately, I was delusional. And we want to encourage that ‘delusional’ belief in oneself to accomplish whatever they want to in this world.

“We want to inspire people to achieve what they truly wish to achieve. We come from places and lifestyles that don’t encourage that. At a very young age, my path was thought to be set out for me. The school-to-prison pipeline that people talk about was something I was travelling through. I’m just fortunate that I was able to find another exit before I reached the other side of that pipeline. Other people I grew up with weren’t so lucky.”

Our new single ‘Dream Big’ will be out everywhere at midnight tonight. Video will be live on YouTube 9am Friday.

Written for my younger self and anybody that dreams of accomplishing or changing something. A reminder of where we have come from and what we are capable of. pic.twitter.com/ttVtnlX4ev — Bob Vylan (@BobbyVylan) July 20, 2023

Bob Vylan are also set to embark on a UK and Ireland headline tour later this year, featuring special guests Kid Bookie, Panic Shack and Meryl Streek at select dates. Find the full tour schedule below and purchase your tickets here.

Bob Vylan’s tour dates are:

NOVEMBER

8 – Limelight 2, Belfast

9 – Whelan’s, Dublin

12 – Junction 1, Cambridge

13 – Stylus, Leeds

14 – Garage, Glasgow

16 – Boiler Shop, Newcastle

17 – O2 Ritz, Manchester

18 – O2 Institute, Birmingham

20 – Rock City, Newcastle

21 – SWX, Bristol

22 – Engine Rooms, Southampton

24 – Chalk, Brighton

25 – O2 Forum Kentish Town, London

Praising last album ‘Bob Vylan Presents The Price Of Life’, NME said described the record as “fiercely relevant, furious punk anthems” in a four-star review. It added: “The London duo’s alt-rock tracks about inequality will speak to a wider audience than their previous album did, but they also never soften their edges.”

Speaking to NME at the 2022 MOBO Awards in December, the duo said that the awards honour “does open the door for other people who are creating quote-unquote ‘alternative music’ or ‘rock music’ to express themselves and see it as a viable thing”. They added: “It’s an OK thing for Black people to do.”