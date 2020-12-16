Bombay Bicycle Club bassist Ed Nash and Liz Lawrence have shared a festive cover of Tears For Fears classic ‘Mad World’ – listen below.

The new cover is available to purchase via Nash’s Bandcamp page, and is released via his own label Bangers & Nash. All proceeds from the track will go to Samaritans.

“Me and good pal Liz Lawrence have recorded a cover of our favourite Christmas number one ‘Mad World’… actually the only Christmas number one it seemed fitting to cover after the year that we’ve all been through,” Nash said of the cover in a statement.

“We’ve made the song a pay-what-you-want download on my Bandcamp and we’ve included a donation link on Spotify, with all the proceeds going to the Samaritans, a charity that provides emotional support to anyone struggling to cope. It’s been a hard year for everyone and this organisation seems more vital now than ever.”

The message concludes: “Hoping that everyone is staying safe and happy, whatever your situation this festive season. More to come in the new year but until then I hope this can bring even a tiny bit of joy.”

Liz Lawrence released her second album ‘Pity Party’ towards the end of 2019.

Bombay Bicycle Club, meanwhile, started 2020 by sharing their comeback album ‘Everything Else Has Gone Wrong’, and this month released a live album commemorating their 2019 show at London’s Brixton Academy, where they played their 2009 debut album ‘I Had The Blues But Shook Them Loose’ in its entirety.