Listen to Bono team up with Linda Perry on new song ‘Eden (To Find Love)’

Bono has collaborated with Linda Perry for a new song, ‘Eden (To Find Love)’ – you can hear the track below.

The U2 frontman’s work on the song features as part of the soundtrack album for the Don Hardy-directed documentary film Citizen Penn, which was shot in the wake of the 2010 Haiti earthquake and explores the advocacy and activism of actor Sean Penn and his organisation J/P Haitian Relief Organisation (now CORE).

The soundtrack album for Citizen Penn has been released today (May 21), with the film being scored by the former 4 Non Blondes artist Perry.

Perry produced and co-wrote ‘Eden: To Find Love’ along with Bono, which you can hear below.

“This is an extraordinary document of an extraordinary man’s work,” Bono said in a statement about the subject of Citizen Penn. “Putting not just his brain but his body in the way of various injustices. For all the gravitas, the dude still cracks me up!

“In this song I play God and Sean plays Adam, having explained that it was me, not Eve, who got us thrown out of the Eden… or something like that.

“Linda helped me strip this all right back, and I even got our daughter Jordan on backing vocals. It’s a family affair.”

Last week saw the release of Bono’s collaboration with The Edge and Martin Garrix, ‘We Are The People’. The track will serve as the official song of Euro 2020.