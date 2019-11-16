Listen to Brendon Urie’s new monster heavy metal song

The Panic! frontman has shared another headbanger online

Panic! At The Disco‘s Brendon Urie has shared another heavy metal song online – watch the video below.

The frontman, who had told fans he’d be taking a break from music in 2019, premiered a ferocious track during a Twitch livestream over the summer.

Taking to the video platform once again earlier today (November 16), the musician was joined by Fall Out Boy‘s Pete Wentz and Twenty One Pilots‘ Josh Dunn in a bid to raise funds for PATD’s Highest Hopes Foundation.

Once Urie raised $75,000 (£58,117) in donations, he unveiled another monster metal tune. The singer is seen headbanging on the stream as the relentless cut kicks in, with feral screams making way for his distinct vocals in the chorus.

Speaking upon the release of his first metal track back in August, Urie explained: “That’s literally me stoned and drunk in my room, sitting in this room and going, ‘Oh, let me grab a guitar real quick.’ I played that on a click [track], and then I automated the drums. I did one cymbal, one snare track and then one kick track. That was it.”

Urie spoke of his interest in exploring a heavier sound back in December 2018, explaining that he felt he needed to be “more diverse” with his output.

“I want to do a metal project in particular,” he revealed, saying that there were “so many different things” he wanted to do in terms of genre.

At the other end of the musical spectrum, Panic! At The Disco recently released their rendition of ‘Into The Unknown’ from the forthcoming sequel to Disney’s Frozen.