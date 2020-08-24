Listen to Bright Eyes’ new cover of Thin Lizzy’s ‘Running Back’

Bright Eyes have shared a new Thin Lizzy cover – hear their version of ‘Running Back’ below.

It follows the release of Bright Eyes’ first new album in nearly a decade, ‘Down In The Weeds Where The World Once Was’, which came out on Friday (August 21).

Bright Eyes shared the new Thin Lizzy cover while appearing on US radio station SiriusXM – hear their version of the track below.

Reviewing ‘Down In The Weeds Where The World Once Was’, which is Conor Oberst and co’s first new album since 2011’s ‘The People’s Key’, NME wrote: “Naysayers may have scoffed at the ‘21st Century Bob Dylan’ tag when it was first applied to Oberst, but his maturity and depth can’t be denied here. In recent years, the musician has lost his brother and his marriage.

“You feel that weight in the bagpipe dirge (yes, really) of ‘Persona Non Grata’, when he asks ‘Oh, how can we reconcile?’, and on the theatrical waltz of ‘One And Done’, where he weighs up time, loss and ageing: ‘This fleeting feeling is infinite.'”

Bright Eyes recently spoke to NME about the new album and their nine years away, saying that they hope their music “makes people feel less alone”.

“I feel very lucky that our music has meant what it has to people,” Oberst said in the interview. “I used to say that I made this stuff for ourselves, but I don’t know if that’s true. I think of it a lot differently now. Now there’s more of a desire to share it with people, to make something that’s hopefully beneficial when they listen to it.”