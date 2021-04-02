Listen to Brockhampton’s new song ‘Count On Me’ featuring A$AP Rocky

Brockhampton have shared a second preview of their new album – listen to ‘Count On Me’, which features A$AP Rocky, below.

The LA collective announced new album ‘Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine’ last week after sharing new single ‘BUZZCUT’ earlier in the week. The new track features an appearance from Danny Brown.

Brockhampton bandleader Kevin Abstract described the new track, which also features SoGoneSoFlexy, as having “summer time vibes. Ride around with the windows down with ya best friend singing super loud to the chorus type vibe.”

Advertisement

Listen to the new track, which Abstract says “shows the other side of the album” to ‘BUZZCUT’, below.

After announcing the release of the new album, Abstract went on to reveal that ‘Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine’ will be the first of two albums for the band in 2021, and that those two albums would be their last.

The rapper also said that he’s tired of Brockhampton being referred to as a boyband, a tag they often used to refer to themselves, labelling themselves the “best boyband since One Direction” on 2017 track ‘Boogie’.

“I think this is the first album where I’m really tired of this boyband thing,” he told the Guardian. “I don’t want us to be a boyband.”

Advertisement

Brockhampton released their last album, ‘Ginger’, in the summer of 2019. Reviewing it upon its release, NME wrote: “The boyband’s fifth album is short on potential hits but sees them move past the intense, dogged emotion of predecessor ‘Iridescence’, proving they’re built for distance.”