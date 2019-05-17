Listen to Bruce Springsteen’s new single ‘There Goes My Miracle’

It is taken from his forthcoming album 'Western Stars'

Bruce Springsteen has shared his new single ‘There Goes My Miracle’ – listen to the track below.

The song is taken from his forthcoming album ‘Western Stars’, which is out on June 14. It follows previous single ‘Hello Sunshine’, which was shared last month.

“This record is a return to my solo recordings featuring character-driven songs and sweeping, cinematic orchestral arrangements,” Springsteen recently said. “It’s a jewel box of a record.”

Springsteen co-produced the album with Ron Aniello. It features appearances from Jon Brion (on celeste, Moog, and farfisa), Patti Scialfa, early E Street Band member David Sancious, Charlie Giordano, Soozie Tyrell, and more.

‘Western Stars’ track listing is as follows: ‘Hitch Hikin’ ‘The Wayfarer’ ‘Tucson Train’ ‘Western Stars’ ‘Sleepy Joe’s Café’ ‘Drive Fast (The Stuntman)’ ‘Chasin’ Wild Horses’ ‘Sundown’ ‘Somewhere North of Nashville’ ‘Stones’ ‘There Goes My Miracle’ ‘Hello Sunshine’ ‘Moonlight Motel’ “That record is influenced by Southern California pop music of the ’70s,” he previously told Variety .

“Glen Campbell, Jimmy Webb, Burt Bacharach, those kinds of records. I don’t know if people will hear those influences, but that was what I had in my mind. It gave me something to hook an album around; it gave me some inspiration to write.”

He added: “It’s connected to my solo records writing-wise, more Tunnel of Love and Devils and Dust, but it’s not like them at all.

Springsteen’s last release came in 2018’s ‘Springsteen on Broadway’ soundtrack album, which came complete with performances of 15 of his best-loved songs from throughout his career.