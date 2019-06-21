Listen to BTS and Juice WRLD’s new collaboration, ‘All Night’

It's taken from their upcoming game release, 'BTS World'

BTS have shared another new song, ‘All Night’, featuring an appearance from Juice WRLD. You can listen to the new song below.

Taken from their mobile game BTS World, it features the K-pop group’s rappers, RM and Suga and is produced by RM and Powers Pleasant.

The full soundtrack to BTS World will be released on June 28. Two other songs have already been released from the soundtrack with j-hope and V sharing a collaboration with Zara Larsson on ‘A Brand New Day’ and Jin, Jimin, and Jungkook sharing ‘Dream Glow which featured Charli XCX.

According to a press release, BTS World “takes players back to before the band’s debut to pursue the role of BTS’ manager with the ultimate goal of fostering BTS to become superstars.” You can listen to the new song below.

Yesterday (June 20), BTS fans have said they want Disney to cast band member Jimin as Prince Eric in the upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

Fans have been speculating as to who would play the famous mermaid’s love interest in the Rob Marshall (director of Chicago and Mary Poppins Returns) adaptation. Aside from Harry Styles and Noah Centino being a popular choice amongst fans, BTS member Jimin’s name has also been thrown in the ring.

Meanwhile, BTS have shared a teaser for their upcoming Japanese single ‘Lights’.

The track, which will be sung and rapped in Japanese, is set for release next month, backed with a new version of recent hit ‘Boy With Luv’.