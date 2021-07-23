Listen to Bullet For My Valentine’s furious new single, ‘Parasite’

Bullet for My Valentine have released a new single today (July 23) – listen to ‘Parasite’ below.

Taken from their upcoming, self-titled seventh album, the song is described as “an absolute rager from start to finish” by singer and guitarist Matt Tuck (via Kerrang!)

He continued: “[It’s] easily one of the gnarliest tracks we’ve ever written — we couldn’t be more stoked to finally get it out there.”

Advertisement

Lead guitarist Michael ​”Padge” Paget added: “I think it’s the most ferocious side of Bullet For My Valentine that I’ve ever known. It’s time for us to put out a really angry, heavy, aggressive record. I just can’t wait to grimace on stage!”

Listen to the new single here:

Speaking about the concept for the song’s video, director Fiona Garden said: “For ‘Parasite’ we just wanted to let the song rip.

“The intensity and fury of the track tears along, pure performance and vitality. Along the way, in a world defined by blinding light and the phenomenal graphic work of artist Carl Addy, we see this new infinite incarnation of the avatar aM cuts being ritualistically infected and drawn further into limitless oblivion. No locusts were harmed in the making of this video.”

Advertisement

The Welsh band’s new album, which vocalist Matt Tuck previously teased as “brutal, heavy, and technical,” will come out on October 22 via Spinefarm/Search & Destroy.

“This is the beginning of Bullet 2.0,” Tuck said in a statement. “It signifies where we are right now. The music is fresh, it’s aggressive, it’s more visceral and passionate than it’s ever been.”

He continued: “I wanted to come out guns blazing, fucking middle fingers flying, and just go for the throat.”