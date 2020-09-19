Listen to Bully’s quarantine cover of Billy Bragg’s ‘A New England’

Bully continues to keep fans entertained during lockdown by sharing a cover of Billy Bragg‘s ‘A New England’ – you can watch it below.

The cover is the latest in a series of re-workings by Alicia Bognanno’s solo project. In May, she took on on Nirvana classic ‘About A Girl’ and Orville Peck‘s ‘Turn To Hate’. She also shared a cover of Mazzy Star’s ‘Fade Into You’ during a home livestream.

Bully’s stripped-backed rendition of Bragg’s 1983 song, which became a hit single when Kirsty MacColl released a cover of it two years later, sees Bognanno singing and strumming along to it in her kitchen.

Advertisement

Watch Bully’s rendition of ‘A New England’ below:

Last month, Bully shared their third studio album, ‘SUGAREGG’. In a four-star review, NME‘s Dannii Leivers said the album “stays firmly in that distorted sweet spot.”