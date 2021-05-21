Listen to Burial’s new nine-minute song ‘Dolphinz’

Burial has shared a new song titled ‘Dolphinz’ – you can hear the track below.

This new offering from Burial is the B-side to his single ‘Chemz’, which came out back in December.

While ‘Chemz’ clocked in at 12 minutes, ‘Dolphinz’ has a slightly shorter run time of nine minutes – you can hear both tracks over on Burial’s Bandcamp page, or you can listen to ‘Dolphinz’ in the below video.

Advertisement

‘Chemz/Dolphinz’ is available to buy on 12″ vinyl, as well as digitally, via Hyperdub – you can find that here.

Last month Burial reunited with the London-based producer Blackdown for a surprise split EP, ‘Shock Power Of Love’.

‘Shock Power Of Love’ features two tracks from each artist: Burial’s half is titled ‘Dark Gethsemane’ and ‘Space Cadet’, while Blackdown’s comprises of ‘This Journey VIP’ and a remix of Heatmap’s ‘Arklight’.

The four-track record marked the pair’s first collaboration in 15 years. Their previous team-up saw Burial remix Blackdown’s 2006 track ‘Crackle Blues’.

Advertisement

Prior to releasing ‘Chemz’ last year, Burial joined forces with Thom Yorke and Four Tet on a double A-side single ‘Her Revolution’ and ‘His Rope’.

The pair of tracks were originally only available on black-label vinyl, and went exclusively on sale in the London record stores Sounds of the Universe and Phonica at the time.