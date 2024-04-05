Listen to Cage The Elephant’s charismatic new single ‘Good Time’

Cage The Elephant have dropped a charismatic new single titled ‘Good Time’ – check it out below.

Shared today (April 5), the new track marks the latest single to be taken from the Kentucky-bred six-piece’s upcoming album ‘Neon Pill’, which they announced back in February.

Musically, the new track sees Matthew Shultz, Brad Shultz, Daniel Tichenor, Jared Champion, Nick Bockrath and Matthan Minster make a nod to their fan favourite mid-2010s classics, with the frontman jumping into the track with the brash opening lines: “I’m the bright lights, I’m the feature/ I’m a spacehead, I’m a creature/ I’m a lover, I’m a fable/ I’m the glutton at your table”.

It also sees the members create an eye-catching variety of layers, with cheeky guitar chords being paired with the fuzzy, unconventional keyboard melody.

Check out the track below.

“‘Good Time’ was one of those rare tracks that captivated me almost instantaneously. The instrumentation hit so hard, with an energy that was so commanding, that it was almost as if I couldn’t have kept myself from writing something to it if I had wanted to,” said the frontman of the new track.

“[It’s] very different from anything we had ever written before, and somehow it still felt relatively familiar in contrast to our prior works,” he added. “It felt like visually the music was some strange monstrous alien creature thunderously marching and stumbling down a crowded street in the middle of a parade on a sweltering hot summer day or something weird like that. I wanted the vocals to dance around and play with that energy. To be potent and at the same time intuitive or a seemingly random mumbling. As though they were a frantically ranted broken confessional piece.

“To illustrate as best as possible, psychosis and the entanglement of the inner dialogue that constantly circulates when in that state. At the same time, in a playful way, sarcastically proclaiming that it was all just a good time or perhaps more so allowing the sarcastic statement to remain open as more of a question itself. A party song which beneath the surface, anthemic as it may be, might not be a party song at all.”

It marks the third track to be taken from the album following the title track, and follow-up single ‘Out Loud’. Unlike the latest offering, the latter arrived at the end of February, and was described by the band as the “emotional centrepiece” of the new album.

‘Neon Pill’ will be Cage The Elephant’s first full-length album in five years – following on from 2019’s Grammy-winning ‘Social Cues’. It is set for release on May 17 and you can pre-order it here.

The announcement comes ahead of the band set to kick off a lengthy North American tour later this summer, which will open with a slot in Salt Lake City on June 20 and see them play 45 shows across the country. Visit here for remaining tickets.

In other Cage The Elephant news, frontman Matt Shultz recently opened up about the “mental health crisis” he faced that led to his arrest in 2023. The update after he was apprehended for illegal possession of two loaded guns last year, the day after an employee at the Bowery Hotel in Lower Manhattan allegedly saw him carrying a handgun into the ground floor public toilets.

He later pleaded guilty to three charges of attempted criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of a weapon and walked away with a no-jail plea deal.