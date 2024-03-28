Listen to Camila Cabello’s glitchy new single ‘I Luv It’ featuring Playboi Carti

Camila Cabello has returned with the first new single from her new album, ‘I Luv It’, featuring Playboi Carti – check out the video below.

The release follows a string of teasers the singer had posted online in recent weeks, and sees Cabello embracing twitchy, hyperpop influences in a way that is reminiscent of Charli XCX.

The track samples Gucci Mane’s 2009 song ‘Lemonade’, and features a verse from Atlanta rapper Playboi Carti. Watch the video, directed by Nicolás Méndez, below:

‘I Luv It’ is produced by El Guincho, best known for his work alongside Rosalía, with contributions from Jasper Harris (Jack Harlow, Baby Keem).

Cabello has said: “Certain things in our human realm do make me feel like I’m in outer space, and the very rare few times where I’ve had incredible chemistry with someone is one of them. Part of that cocktail is also the emotional drama between you and that person, and the chaos and butterflies and nerves and passion. It’s unsustainable and not peaceful and exhausting, but also, I LUV IT.”

In the final days of 2023, the singer teased that there would be new music from her this year. Posting a series of pictures to her Instagram story on December 28, the ‘Señorita’ singer shared one photo of her in a recording booth with a zipped mouth emoji, writing: “Mostly the year of this. See you next year bitches.”

Her last album, ‘Familia‘, came out in 2022, and she has said in the past that the record “saved my life”.

In a four-star review of ‘Familia’, NME described the album as “pin-sharp satire and ’emo’ anguish galore”, adding: “The Havana-born, Miami-raised singer wows with songs that explore anxiety, seething sexual jealousy and the loneliness of a long-distance relationship.”

Her most recent release was ‘It Takes Two’ in October, with Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake featuring Eric Andre, Daveed Diggs and Kid Cudi, from the film Trolls Band Together.