Listen to Caribou’s soulful new single ‘Home’, his first music in five years
He's also announced a UK tour
Caribou has shared his first new track in five years in the form of ‘Home’ – listen below.
The Canadian producer – real name Dan Snaith – released his last album, ‘Our Love’, back in 2014. In a four and a half-star review, NME said that the project “tie[d] together over a decade’s worth of sonic kicks”.
Now, Snaith has signalled the long-awaited next era of Caribou with a slice of new music, along with the announcement of UK tour dates for 2020.
‘Home’ premiered on BBC Radio 1 this evening (October 8) as Annie Mac’s ‘Hottest Record in the World’ and is built around a sample of Gloria Barnes’ soul track of the same name.
Revealing how the song inspired his new single, Snaith said: “I’m always listening to lots of music and sometimes a loop just jumps out at me – it’s too perfect. That’s how it was with Gloria Barnes’ ‘Home’ – I kept returning to it, meaning to do something with it but not knowing what.
“Sometimes making music feels like a process I’m in charge of … but there other times, when things just present themselves and my job is to follow their lead. It wasn’t until the circumstances of someone close to me mirrored the refrain of the original song that the track all came together.”
Snaith went on to say that ‘Home’ reflects “moments when something changes suddenly”, which “catalyses a change in your whole life – when you need to go back to something familiar, pick up the pieces and start again.”
Caribou will take his new material out on the road next Spring, with the UK leg of the tour concluding at Brixton Academy in London on April 7. Performances will also take place in Brighton, Liverpool, Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham, and Bristol.
Check out Caribou’s full 2020 UK tour schedule below:
30 Mar – Brighton @ The Dome
01 Apr – Liverpool @ Invisible Wind Factory
02 Apr – Leeds @ O2 Academy Leeds
03 Apr – Manchester @ Victoria Warehouse
04 Apr – Glasgow @ The Barrowlands
05 Apr – Birmingham @ O2 Academy Birmingham
06 Apr – Bristol @ O2 Academy Bristol
07 Apr – London @ O2 Academy Brixton