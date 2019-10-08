Listen to Caribou’s soulful new single ‘Home’, his first music in five years

Caribou has shared his first new track in five years in the form of ‘Home’ – listen below.

The Canadian producer – real name Dan Snaith – released his last album, ‘Our Love’, back in 2014. In a four and a half-star review, NME said that the project “tie[d] together over a decade’s worth of sonic kicks”.

Now, Snaith has signalled the long-awaited next era of Caribou with a slice of new music, along with the announcement of UK tour dates for 2020.

‘Home’ premiered on BBC Radio 1 this evening (October 8) as Annie Mac’s ‘Hottest Record in the World’ and is built around a sample of Gloria Barnes’ soul track of the same name.