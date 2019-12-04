Listen to Caribou’s dreamy gem ‘You And I’ from new album ‘Suddenly’

Caribou has shared new single ‘You And I’, the first track from new album ‘Suddenly’. Check it out below.

Due for release on February 28 next year, ‘Suddenly’ is Dan Snaith’s first new album since 2014’s acclaimed ‘Our Love’. After sharing the soulful ‘Home’ back in October, Snaith has dropped the second taste of the new LP with the kaleidoscopic, dreamy and expansive ‘You And I’.

“‘You and I’ was one of the first tracks on the album that I started and one of the last tracks I finished – it existed in some form or other throughout the whole arc of making the record,” said Snaith. “It also captures a lot of what the record, and the title of the album, are about – the track changes suddenly and unpredictably and it is about a change in my life that happened out of the blue.”

Speaking of his struggles in making the record, Snaith continued: .“For the last few albums at least, there’s been a point about three quarters of the way through where I work late into the night (as usual) but when I try and go to bed, ideas keep forcing me to get up and go back to the studio again.

“It happens over and over in one night. I can feel the gears whirring as I lie there trying to sleep and I can’t ignore the ideas for fear that it will be gone when I wake up the next morning”.

As part of his extensive UK and European tour for summer 2020, Caribou will also be appearing with Tame Impala at London’s All Points East Festival on Saturday May 23. Visit here for tickets and more information.