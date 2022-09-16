Listen to Carly Rae Jepsen’s soaring new song ‘Talking To Yourself’

Carly Rae Jepsen has shared a new preview of her upcoming album ‘The Loneliest Time’ – listen to ‘Talking To Yourself’ below.
The new album, which follows 2019’s ‘Dedicated’, is set to arrive on October 21 via 604/Schoolboy/Interscope and features a range of collaborators including Rostam Batmanglij, Bullion, Captain Cuts, John Hill, Kyle Shearer and Alex Hope.
Announcing the album on social media, Jepsen wrote: “I’m quite fascinated by loneliness. It can be really beautiful when you turn it over and look at it. Just like love, it can cause some extreme human reactions.”
New track ‘Talking To Yourself’ follows the likes of ‘Beach House’ and ‘Western Wind’ in previewing the album, and you can hear it below.
Back in June, Jepsen shared dates and details for an upcoming North American tour which begin next week. The round of dates mark Jepsen’s first headline tour since 2019. The ‘So Nice’ tour kicks off September 24 in Montreal, QC and will make stops at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall and Los Angeles’ The Greek Theatre. Empress Of will support select dates.
Tickets are available here, and you can see the full list of dates below.
SEPTEMBER 2022
21 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion w/Bleachers
22 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage w/Bleachers
24 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS
26 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner
28 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall
29 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
OCTOBER 2022
1 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia
2 – Norfolk, VA The – NorVa
4 – Knoxville, TN – Tennessee Theatre
5 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern
7 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Festival
9 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
10 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
12 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom
14 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center
15 – Las Vegas, NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
17 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre
18 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre
20 – Santa Barbara, CA – Arlington Theatre
21 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley
23 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
26 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo
29 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
NOVEMBER 2022
2 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee
4 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater
5 – Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom