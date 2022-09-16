Listen to Carly Rae Jepsen’s soaring new song ‘Talking To Yourself’

Carly Rae Jepsen has shared a new preview of her upcoming album ‘The Loneliest Time’ – listen to ‘Talking To Yourself’ below.

The new album, which follows 2019’s ‘Dedicated’, is set to arrive on October 21 via 604/Schoolboy/Interscope and features a range of collaborators including Rostam Batmanglij, Bullion, Captain Cuts, John Hill, Kyle Shearer and Alex Hope.

Announcing the album on social media, Jepsen wrote: “I’m quite fascinated by loneliness. It can be really beautiful when you turn it over and look at it. Just like love, it can cause some extreme human reactions.”

New track ‘Talking To Yourself’ follows the likes of ‘Beach House’ and ‘Western Wind’ in previewing the album, and you can hear it below.

Back in June, Jepsen shared dates and details for an upcoming North American tour which begin next week. The round of dates mark Jepsen’s first headline tour since 2019. The ‘So Nice’ tour kicks off September 24 in Montreal, QC and will make stops at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall and Los Angeles’ The Greek Theatre. Empress Of will support select dates.

Tickets are available here, and you can see the full list of dates below.

SEPTEMBER 2022

21 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion w/Bleachers

22 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage w/Bleachers

24 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS

26 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

28 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

29 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

OCTOBER 2022

1 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

2 – Norfolk, VA The – NorVa

4 – Knoxville, TN – Tennessee Theatre

5 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

7 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Festival

9 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

10 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

12 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

14 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center

15 – Las Vegas, NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

17 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

18 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

20 – Santa Barbara, CA – Arlington Theatre

21 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

23 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

26 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

29 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

NOVEMBER 2022

2 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

4 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

5 – Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom