Listen to Caroline Polachek teaming up with Weyes Blood for new version of ‘Butterfly Net’

Caroline Polachek has enlisted Weyes Blood for a new version of ‘Butterfly Net’.

The reworked version of the song will appear on the deluxe edition of Polachek’s recent album ‘Desire, I Want To Turn Into You’, which will be released on February 14 to coincide with the album’s first anniversary.

The ‘Desire, I Want To Turn Into You: Everasking Edition’ also includes Polachek’s recent single ‘Dang’, which she performed on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in the style of a surreal Ted Talk, complete with a bizarre PowerPoint presentation.

Many of the new songs were produced by Polachek alongside her frequent collaborator Danny L Harle.

Check out the new version of ‘Butterfly Net’ below:

In our three-star review of the original album, NME said: “On her second solo album ‘Desire, I Want To Turn Into You’, the artist – once a member of US buzzy synth-poppers Chairlift – welcomes that panoramic embrace of the world around her, with all its influences, contradictions and chaos.

“If 2019’s ‘Pang’, was about bottling everything she felt, ‘Desire…’ is about letting it finally flow free.”

Meanwhile, back in December, Polachek treated fans at a show in Melbourne to covers of both Grimes and Dido over her ‘Fly To You’ instrumental. Both artists had verses on the original song.

Instead of singing their verses, Polachek sang Grimes’ ‘Delete Forever’ and Dido’s ‘Thank You’ over the instrumental to ‘Fly To You’.

She has also been vocal about supporting Palestine during the Israel-Hamas crisis, having released merchandise with the proceeds going towards helping Palestinian refugees. Polachek further signed an open letter calling for a ceasefire alongside Dua Lipa, R.E.M’s Michael Stipe, and Killer Mike.