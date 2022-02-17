Listen to Cassyette’s riotous new single, ‘Mayhem’

Cassyette has shared her riotous new single, ‘Mayhem’ today (February 17) – listen to it below.

The punk influenced track is said to “detail a love that has run its cause and the mayhem that ensues as a result.”

Speaking about the new track, Cassyette said: “Over the last year I’ve learnt that nothing good lasts forever and sometimes you have to let things go. I loved him, and he loved me, but after going through so much, it changed things between us and we had too many problems beyond repair.

“I had that feeling in the pit of my stomach that our time was up, and we both wanted to let go. We had reached the bottom line and my whole world turned upside down.

I don’t think you ever fully get over heartbreak. We broke each other’s hearts. It feels like Mayhem.”

You can listen to the song here:

The release comes as comes as Cassyette kicks off her headline Mayhem Tour today after her recent support slots with Frank Carter And The Rattlesnakes on their ‘Sticky Tour’.

Tickets for the headline show are available here. Full tour dates below:

FEBRUARY

17 – London, The Underworld

18 – Bristol, The Louisiana

20 – Birmingham, The Asylum 2

22 – Manchester, The Deaf Institute

23 – Glasgow, King Tuts

24 – Leeds, The Key Club

Meanwhile, Frank Carter And The Rattlesnakes fourth full-length effort, ‘Sticky’ arrived back in October via International Death Cult.

Among its singles was ‘This Town’, a collaboration with IDLES frontman Joe Talbot that Carter told NME was “[a] “big golden high five across the world of British rock”.

In a four-star review of ‘Sticky’, NME’s Dannii Leivers said: “Where previous Rattlesnakes’ albums explored mental health and toxic masculinity, ‘Sticky’ is a pressure release: loose and spontaneous, tapping into that inclination we all had at the end of lockdown to go… well, a bit feral.”