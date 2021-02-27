Listen to ‘Chained Uptight’, an explosive Van Halen and Stevie Wonder mashup

A new Van Halen and Stevie Wonder mashup has been released – listen to ‘Van Wonder’ below.

Blending together Van Halen’s ‘Unchained’ with Winder’s ‘Uptight’, YouTuber Bill McClintock’s mashup features Wonder singing over the top of the chugging Van Halen riff. The rock band’s instrumental might lay the base of the mashup but there’s still some soulfulness deep within the heavy backdrop.

‘Unchained’ initially appeared on Van Halen’s fourth studio album, ‘Fair Warning’ in 1981, while ‘Uptight’ first appeared on Wonder’s 1966 album Up-Tight.



Listen to ‘Van Wonder’ below:

Earlier this month, Wolfgang Van Halen performed his debut solo single ‘Distance’ in tribute to his late father Eddie Van Halen.

The track is set to appear on Wolfgang’s debut album, which will be released under the name Mammoth WVH.

It comes after a new mural honouring Eddie Van Halen was unveiled in January to mark what would’ve been the late guitarist’s 66th birthday.

This latest tribute to Van Halen follows on from his passing in October following a battle with throat cancer.

Meanwhile, Stevie Wonder has signed a new record deal with Republic Records and shared two new songs.

The veteran singer dropped the tracks ‘Where Is Our Love Song’ and ‘Can’t Put It in The Hands Of Fate’ in October during a virtual press conference. He also announced he was leaving Motown after nearly 60 years.

He has launched his own imprint – So What The Fuss Music. “I had a great conversation with Monte Lipman, the (Republic) president, and I spoke with India.Arie, who had signed with Republic,” Wonder said.