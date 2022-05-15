Listen to Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa’s new song ‘Writing Exercise #3: Wraith’

Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa have teamed up for a new song and video – watch ‘Writing Exercise #3: Wraith’ below.

The pair – both members of the Savemoney hip-hop collective – have previously worked together on the track ‘Cocoa Butter Kisses’ from Chance’s breakout 2013 mixtape ‘Acid Rap’, and on Mensa’s song ‘Tweakin”. Last year, they collaborated on a track called ‘Shelter’ with Wyclef Jean.

To mark the release of ‘Writing Exercise #3: Wraith’, Mensa also teased that more new music from the pair would be coming soon, telling Complex: “Me and Chano have been working on a lot of music for a while now, there’s much more to come.

“This was produced by the homie Smoko Ono and Beat Butcha,” he added of ‘Wraith’. Watch the video for that below.

Last year Chance also shared the solo single ‘The Heart & The Tongue’, and released a concert film called Magnificent Coloring World.

He also appeared on the soundtrack for Space Jam: A New Legacy, linking up with John Legend and Symba for the track ‘See Me Fly’, and on Smoko Ono’s afrobeat-inspired ‘Winners’. His long-awaited team-up with R&B legend Dionne Warwick, ‘Nothing’s Impossible’, was also finally released last year.

Back in March, he shared the single ‘Child Of God’, which features Moses Sumney on vocals and was performed on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert last month.

At the start of the year, Mensa was arrested at a US airport for the alleged possession of psychedelic mushrooms.

The Chicago rapper (real name Victor Mensah) flew from Ghana to Dulles International Airport in Virginia on January 15. Undergoing a secondary search at the airport, Mensa was alleged to have been found by authorities to be in possession of a range of narcotics, including LSD, psilocybin capsules and gummies.

He was arrested by US Customs and Border Patrol and charged with felony narcotics possession. He had been retuning from a promotional trip to Africa with Chance The Rapper.