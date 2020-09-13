Listen to Chance The Rapper team up with Ludacris on new track ‘Found You’

Chance The Rapper has teamed up with Ludacris on a new track called ‘Found You’ – you can listen to it below.

Ludacris first teased the track back in May during his VERZUZ battle with Nelly, and now the track has arrived in full.

The track, which is produced by Shucati, Rance, Federico Vindver, Angel López, Timbaland and Sucuki, hears Chance and Ludacris celebrate being in loving relationships.

During one verse, Ludacris raps: “If you was a song then I would stream ya/ If you was a novel then I would read ya/ Over and over, what’s the procedure to please ya?/ Ha, you such a diva/ Woman of my dream, I’m such a believer.”

Chance joins in on the chorus: “I learned it’s all by design/ So delicate, so fine/ I was lost but you brought me right back/ I just fell in your lap, I had to follow the map/ Then I found you.”

Listen to ‘Found You’ below:

Back in April, Usher, Lil Jon and Ludacris shared a new song entitled ‘SexBeat’, some 16 years after the trio collaborated on hits ‘Yeah!’ and ‘Lovers and Friends’.

The release of the song’s studio version arrived days after Lil Jon premiered the track during his VERZUZ battle against T-Pain.

Lil Jon revealed during the stream that ‘SexBeat’ was recorded two years prior, and it took a lot of convincing for Usher to allow the rapper to premiere it over the stream.

Meanwhile, Chance The Rapper has shared his support for Megan Thee Stallion following a recent shooting incident.