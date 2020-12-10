Listen to Chance The Rapper’s new song ‘The Return’

Chance The Rapper has shared a brand new song – listen to ‘The Return’ below.

The track is lifted from an upcoming deluxe edition of his 2016 Christmas mixtape with Jeremih, ‘Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama’.

The new deluxe version, ‘Merry Christmas Lil Mama: The Gift That Keeps on Giving’, will come out tomorrow (December 11), and follows 2017’s original re-release of the mixtape, ‘Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama: Re-Wrapped’.

On the new deluxe version are two unreleased Chance songs, ‘The Return’ and ‘Who’s To Say’. Ahead of the release, Chance has shared the former song, which you can listen to below.

Meanwhile, Chance The Rapper is currently caught up in a lawsuit with his former manager. As revealed over the weekend, Pat Corcoran – aka Pat The Manager – is suing the Chicago rapper for $3million (£2.2m) in unpaid commissions. In response to the suit, Chance’s team say they are “grossly offended” by the accusations.

Corcoran alleged in the suit that the rapper ignored his advice regarding the timing of releasing his debut album ‘The Big Day’, and then fired him after the 2019 record failed to light up the charts.a

“Mr. Corcoran has filed a suit for allegedly unpaid commissions,” a representative for the rapper told Pitchfork in response. “In fact, Mr. Corcoran has been paid all of the commissions to which he is legally entitled.

Jeremih, meanwhile, has been released from hospital this week following a battle with Covid-19. The singer and rapper was admitted to intensive care last month with Covid-19, before being released from ICU on November 21.

“THANK GOD I’M STILL HERE,” he wrote yesterday (December 9) in his first social media post since he was discharged from hospital.