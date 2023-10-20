Listen to Charli XCX and Sam Smith’s collaborative new single, ‘In The City’

Charli XCX has released a new collaborative single with Sam Smith – listen to ‘In The City’ below.

The thumping, club-ready dance track was co-produced by Charli, The 1975‘s George Daniel, ILYA, A. G. Cook and Omer Fedi.

“The song is about finding the people you truly love and connect with through wild nights out and partying in magical places,” explained Charli in a statement.

“It’s about feeling accepted, the magnificence of being welcomed into queer spaces and those once-in-a-lifetime people you get to meet when you’re there.”

Smith added: “Charli is a force and getting creative with her is so much fun. This track is about freedom and those unforgettable nights of abandon. I loved every minute we spent together making it.”

Tune in here:

Charli announced ‘In The City’ last week after sharing a snippet of the tune on social media. It marks her first release since ‘Speed Drive’, which features on the Barbie soundtrack.

According to a press release, her team-up with Smith is a standalone single. Remixes of the song by DJ Heartstring are due out on October 28, with more versions to follow.

Last month, Charli suggested that she was working on her sixth studio album. Her most recent full-length record, ‘Crash’, arrived in March 2022. Since then, the singer has left Atlantic Records and signed a “brand new recording contract” for “two albums”.

This week saw Charli XCX call out a strew of harmful comments aimed at Sam Smith online, saying it was “disheartening” to see. “…I just want to say, Sam, I love you,” she said. “I love our song together, and I am in awe of your strength.”