Listen to Charli XCX sink her ‘Claws’ in on latest lockdown single

Charli XCX has shared the latest single to be taken from her upcoming new album ‘how i’m feeling now’ – listen to ‘Claws’ below.

Earlier this month, the pop star announced that she would be using her time under the coronavirus-enforced lockdown to write and record a new LP from scratch. She released the first single ‘Forever’ on April 9.

Today (April 23), Charli shared another song from her upcoming new album, the Dylan Brady-produced ‘Claws’.

“A short, sharp burst of energy, ‘claws’ crackles with futuristic spirit,” a press release for the song read. “Exploring the feeling of being close to the one you love every day, ‘claws’ captures the manic jubilation of love in lockdown in a refreshing way.”

To coincide with the release of ‘Claws’, Charli commissioned three new pieces of artwork for the track, created by Timothy Luke, Sara Cwynar and Naked Cherry (see two of them below).

🦞 CLAWS DROPS 2DAY AT 5PM BST/9AM PST 🦞 ARTWORK BY @TMTHYLUKE 🦞 2 MORE OFFICIAL ARTWORKS COMING LATER 2DAY 🦞 THANK U FOR CHOOSING THIS SONG ANGELS 🦞 pic.twitter.com/ca6nZHmqaz — Charli (@charli_xcx) April 23, 2020

🍊 CLAWS IS OUT NOW 🍊 ARTWORK BY @CWYNARS🍊 THANK YOU FOR ALL THE LOVE FOR THIS SONG & FOR HELPING ME MAKE MY CREATIVE DECISIONS ON THIS ALBUM 🍊 IT MEANS THE WORLD TO ME THAT UR ALL INVOLVED 🍊STREAM CLAWS HERE 🍊 https://t.co/z2JSORPedZ pic.twitter.com/lGbXoVCK1b — Charli (@charli_xcx) April 23, 2020

Discussing ‘How I’m Feeling Now’ upon its announcement, she said: “The nature of this album is gonna be very indicative of the times just because I’m only gonna be able to use the tools I have at my fingertips to create all music, all artwork, all videos… everything – in that sense, it’ll be very DIY.”

Last week, the pop star invited fans to make their own remixes of her recent single ‘Forever’.

Charli invited fans to appear in the music video for the track, and she then shared a download link to the stems for the track, inviting fans to make their own interpretations of the song and send her their remixes.

Meanwhile, she has also been busy delivering a series of special live-stream events amid the coronavirus outbreak.