Listen to Charli XCX, The 1975 and No Rome’s new single ‘Spinning’

Charli XCX, The 1975 and No Rome have shared their new single ‘Spinning’.

The upbeat pop track, which you can listen to below, comes after Charli announced last Sunday (February 28) that she was “forming a supergroup” with the aforementioned Dirty Hit acts, saying that she was “v excited” about the joint project.

Last night (March 3), Charli posted a 17-second black-and-white clip in which she was seen dancing to the upbeat single at home. “are u ready for spinning… ?” she wrote as the caption.

In a follow-up tweet, Charli hailed No Rome and The 1975 as “so talented”, adding: “It’s honestly so cool to have this song with them, I feel like we all speak the same musical language in someway [sic], and that language is stunning/exquisite/tasteful and chic.”

The trio of artists have been teasing a possible collaboration for months. Most recently, No Rome – full name Guendoline Rome Viray Gomez – said that material would be “coming out sooner than u think”.

“Me, (the creator of music) Charli XCX & The 1975 have a song together. Got the masters done and waiting on video edit cuts,” he wrote on Twitter in February.

Charli replied to No Rome’s tweet at the time, tagging The 1975 with the caption: “sounding good boys”.

Speculation that The 1975 and Charli XCX would link up on a track dates back to 2019, when Healy tweeted that he had sent a beat to Charli.

Speaking to NME at Reading Festival shortly afterwards, Charli corroborated Healy’s story, adding that she is “such a fan of [Healy] and the band”.

“We sent some ideas back and forth,” she said in August 2019.

“I feel like they really love pop music. And I love that, and I’m so inspired by that energy and that uniqueness. So yeah, I don’t know what’s going on. But I really admire their song writing, so hopefully something will come of it.”