Listen to Chemical Brothers’ exclusive new holiday mix

Chemical Brothers have shared an exclusive new mix for the festive holidays – listen to it below.

The electronic duo – comprised of Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons – took to social media earlier today (December 18) to reveal they had put together a new mix.

“Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year from Chemical HQ!” the duo’s official Twitter account tweeted. “Tom and Ed have delivered an exclusive new mix for you to enjoy! Keep on Reaching.”

You can listen to the mix by following the link below:

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year from Chemical HQ! Tom and Ed have delivered an exclusive new mix for you to enjoy! Keep on Reaching 💗 https://t.co/pp0UNojfwd pic.twitter.com/Slu6UaCg5P — The Chemical Brothers (@ChemBros) December 18, 2020

Earlier this year, an exhibition at London’s Design Museum explored the visual world behind some of electronic music’s most iconic acts.

Electronic: From Kraftwerk to The Chemical Brothers ran from April 1 to July 26 and explored “the hypnotic world of electronic music, from its origins to its futuristic dreams.”

Meanwhile, a host of artists have already shared a number of festive releases, including Snoop Dogg, Sam Smith, John Cooper Clarke, JMSN, Shaggy, Robbie Williams and Justin Bieber.

Alanis Morissette recently covered John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s ‘Happy Xmas (War Is Over)’.

The Canadian singer-songwriter has recreated the iconic visuals from the 1971 track as well as stayed true to the original in sound.

In the music video for her cover, Morissette and her family are seen tucked into a big, white bed surrounded by flowers, stuffed animals, a guitar, and Lennon and Oko’s famous ‘Bed Peace’ poster.

The Cribs have also got into the festive spirit and shared their seasonal anthem ‘Christmas (All Year Long’).

The track was previously only made available as a very limited edition flexi disc as part of an album pre-order bundle with the band’s ‘Cribsmas jumper’.