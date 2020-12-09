Listen to Cherry Glazerr’s new synth-pop single ‘Rabbit Hole’

Cherry Glazerr have shared a new single called ‘Rabbit Hole’ – listen below.

The song marks the first material from the Los Angeles trio – comprised of Clementine Creevy, Sami Perez and Tabor Allen – since their 2019 track ‘Call Me’ (featuring Portugal. The Man).

According to a press release, the three-minute slice of electro-pop serves as “the first hint towards a new Cherry Glazerr” ahead of their fourth studio album, which will be recorded “soon”.

‘Rabbit Hole’ opens with a sample of ‘All Because Of You’ by The Moderations, and deals with singer Creevy’s attempt at “clawing back my identity”.

“I often find myself acting a certain way to get someone else’s approval,” she explained. “Then it’s hard for me to find myself again. That’s what I was meditating on with this song.”

“Try too hard not to be disgraceful/But it led me down/Tried too hard not to be distasteful/But it led me down a rabbit hole“, Creevy sings over throbbing synths at the chorus.

To record the song Creevy joined forces with US producer Jenn Decliveo (Hinds, Beth Ditto, Porridge Radio), who “brought a cool, epic grittiness to the song with her layered percussion, background guitar and melodic ideas”, according to the frontwoman.

Cherry Glazerr’s latest record, ‘Stuffed & Ready’, came out in January 2019. In a four-star review, NME described it as the group’s “most mature and measured album, both lyrically and musically”.

The review added: “If released decades earlier, ‘Ohio’ would likely be a rock radio heavyweight, with its spirit rooted in some of Hole’s most unleashed moments.”