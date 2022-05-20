Listen to Chester Bennington on new Grey Daze single ‘Starting To Fly’

Grey Daze, the band fronted by Chester Bennington before he formed Linkin Park, have shared new single ‘Starting To Fly’.

The track is taken from the band’s forthcoming album ‘The Phoenix’, which is out on June 17. It follows last month’s single ‘Saturation (Strange Love)’.

Bennington left the band in 1998, but had reunited with them and was in the middle of re-recording music for a new album when he died in 2017.

“‘Starting to Fly’ is a new rock anthem that is about finding yourself and your true potential. It is realising that you can make the world yours. It’s a song about hope. How high can we go?” says drummer and songwriter Sean Dowdell.

A video for the track, directed by Heidi Gadd, has been shared featuring Bennington and the band along with behind-the-scenes footage from ‘The Phoenix’ recording sessions. You can view it below.

‘The Phoenix’ is a 10-song collection that intends to honour the late singer, with contributions from Dave Navarro, Richard Patrick and Bennington’s daughters, Lily and Lila Bennington.

It is the follow up to 2020’s ‘Amends’, an album of reworked tracks from their back catalogue, built around Bennington’s original vocal takes. NME called it “a great modern rock record fronted by one of the best vocalists in the game” in a four-star review.

Earlier this month, the band shared the first episode of their documentary series Grey Daze: Creation Of The Phoenix, which follows the band from their origins in the ’90s up to their new album.

It featured footage of Bennington and his bandmates playing together at their inception, before getting into their experience of making ‘The Phoenix’.