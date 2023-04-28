Listen to Chester Bennington’s son Draven’s debut single ‘F_w_Me’

Draven Bennington, the son of late Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington, has shared his debut single under the name RVRND.

This July will mark six years since the Linkin Park singer died following a battle with depression and, in the time since, his family have continued to honour his legacy. Now, one of his six children has decided to follow in his footsteps, and launched his own music career under the name RVRND.

21-year-old Draven Bennington dropped his debut solo song ‘F_w_Me’, earlier this week (April 25) — a rap track that draws inspiration from classic ‘90s hip-hop. The single is mixed and mastered by Jay Baumgardner, who also worked with Chester during his time with Linkin Park and his previous band, Grey Daze. Check out the track below.

Before exploring the rap genre, Draven was part of an alt-metal band called Chaos, where he acted as frontman and rhythm guitarist.

‘F_w_Me’ features in the new Paramount+ docuseries, Family Legacy, which looks back at iconic musical artists — including Diddy and *NSYNC — through the eyes of their children. Draven appeared in the first episode of the series, entitled Dads Who Rock.

The 21-year-old musician discussed his time on the new series with a social media update on Tuesday (April 25). Here, he shared his appreciation for everyone involved, writing: “Everyone was so sweet and genuine, and getting to see all the vaulted videos of my dad was amazing!”

He also added, “It was so nice to get to share what I’m doing as well as talk about all of the amazing things that my dad did without focusing on the end… Let’s talk about the happy memories instead of soaking in sad ones! Thank you all again from the bottom of my heart!”

Earlier this month, another one of Chester Bennington’s children — Tyler Lee Bennington — took to TikTok to shut down conspiracy theories regarding his dad’s death. “This is the bullshit I will not be dealing with on my page,” he stated. “There’s no evidence to any of these theories that have been made. These are all just vain attempts to sensationalise and make what really is a tragedy, a big story.”

In other Linkin Park news, last month Mike Shinoda revealed that the nu-metal band will not perform using a hologram of the late singer. It announcement came after a previously unheard Linkin Park song featuring Chester’s vocals was shared ahead of a 20th anniversary reissue of ‘Meteora’.