Listen to Chet Faker’s upbeat new single ‘Get High’

Nick Murphy has shared his second new single since returning to his Chet Faker moniker.

The singer, who retired the name in 2015, returned to his former guise last October ahead of the release of a new single called ‘Low’.

He’s now followed it up with an upbeat, psychedelic new single called ‘Get High’.

“Sometimes you just need a break,” Murphy said of the new track. “I find myself wanting to escape just for a little while and the song sort of showed up on its own.”

Watch the ‘Get High’ video below.

In an interview with NME in 2016, Murphy said the decision to drop the Chet Faker name had been a “long time coming”.

“When I started Chet Faker it was always a project. It’s been almost half a decade now playing music and doing this and at some point it stops feeling like a project, it’s just my life now,” Murphy said.

“I try not to call it an end or conclusion, it’s more of a progression. It’s not that what I was doing is done, it’s just that what I’m doing now has more coming in. Rather than a shift in the spectrum it’s a widening of the spectrum, if that makes sense.”

In 2016, Murphy announced plans to release music under his birth name, retiring his Faker persona. Between 2016 and 2020, he dropped two albums and an EP as Nick Murphy. The most recent of these releases, the instrumental record ‘Music for Silence’, came out in March last year.