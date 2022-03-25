Listen to Childish Gambino and Lil Wayne’s new collaboration ‘Sunshine’ with Latto

Childish Gambino and Lil Wayne have teamed up with Latto on her new track ‘Sunshine’.

The song features on her new album ‘777’, which is out today (March 25) and also features contributions from Kodak Black and 21 Savage.

The track, which you can listen to below, is the first featuring Gambino since he released his fourth album ‘3.15.20’ in 2020.

Wayne, meanwhile, recently teamed up with Machine Gun Kelly for the emo-rap track ‘Ay’, which appears on Kelly’s album ‘Mainstream Sellout’.

Reviewing Latto’s album, NME awarded the record four stars and described it as the rapper going “toe-to-toe with the best of ‘em”.

It added: “If there was a criticism of her 2020 debut ‘Queen of Da Souf’, it was that the “rich bitch shit” (as she defined her lyrical preoccupations on the clenched ‘He Say She Say’) and steely production could seem a little one-note. With this second round, Latto is utterly compelling when she slows things down.”

Speaking to NME previously, Latto told NME she was moving in “my own lane”. “I literally made history with my song ‘Bitch From The South’ as the first solo female rapper from Atlanta to go gold,” she explained.

“Then I was the first solo female rapper from Atlanta to go platinum. There’s a lot of artists from Atlanta but there hasn’t really been a female face for Atlanta, so I feel like I’m that Southern laid-back aesthetic: unapologetic, raw, uncut pussy power – that’s me.”

Meanwhile, Donald Glover‘s third series of Atlanta premiered on FX in the US last night (March 24) to positive reviews. The first two seasons are available to stream in the UK on Disney+, with a release date for the third yet to be announced.

Glover recently spoke about his decision to end the show after season four. “All good things end,” he said. “It felt like it was time to end. I don’t like it when people [are] 40 pretending like they’re 15 and shit. It’s annoying.”