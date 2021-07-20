Childish Gambino has shared a reimagined version of Brittany Howard‘s Grammy-winning single ‘Stay High’ – listen to the new version below.

Donald Glover’s new interpretation of the song appears on ‘Jaime Reimagined’, a new album featuring versions of tracks from Howard’s 2019 debut solo album ‘Jaime’.

Also featured on the album, which will come out on Friday (July 23), are Bon Iver, Michael Kiwanuka, Jungle, Little Dragon and many more.

Listen to Childish Gambino’s version of Brittany Howard’s ‘Stay High’ and see the tracklist for ‘Jaime Reimagined’ below:



1. ’13th Century Metal’ – Michael Kiwanuka Version

2. ‘Goat Head’ – EARTHGANG Version

3. ‘Stay High’ – Childish Gambino Version

4. ‘Presence’ – Little Dragon Remix

5. ‘Short and Sweet’ – Bon Iver Remix

6. ‘Tomorrow’ – BadBadNotGood Remix

7. ‘Baby’ – Gitty Remix featuring Syd

8. ‘History Repeats’ – Georgia Anne Muldrow Geemix

9. ‘Georgia’ – J Most Remix featuring Emily King

10. ‘Stay High again..’ – Fred again.. & Joy Anonymous Version

11. ‘He Loves Me’ – 9th Wonder Remix featuring Common

12. ‘History Repeats’ – Jungle Remix

13. ‘Run To Me’ – Laura Mvula Version

Childish Gambino, meanwhile, was recently sued for alleged copyright infringement by Florida rapper Kidd Wes, with the former’s hit single ‘This Is America’ at the centre of proceedings.

According to US federal court documents filed May 6 and published by Digital Music News, Wes claims that Gambino’s ‘This Is America’ is “glaringly similar” to his own track ‘Made In America’.

Glover previously reiterated plans to retire his Childish Gambinoproject after his latest album, ‘3.15.20’, which was released in March of 2020.