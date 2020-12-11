Listen to Chris Cornell’s last studio album ‘No One Sings Like You Anymore’

‘No One Sings Like You Anymore’, the final album by the late Chris Cornell, has been released today by his family and estate.

The album, which is Cornell’s last fully completed record, consists of ten covers recorded by the Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman back in 2016. The songs were personally chosen and sequenced by Cornell to celebrate artists and music that inspired his own work.

Some of the covers include John Lennon‘s ‘Watching The Wheels’, Carl Hall’s ‘You Don’t Know Nothing About Love’, Prince‘s ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ and more. Find the full tracklist below.

Advertisement

‘No One Sings Like You Anymore’ will also feature Cornell’s cover of Guns N’ Roses‘ ‘Patience’, which was released by his estate in July to mark what would have been the singer’s 56th birthday. The cover earned Cornell his first Billboard number one as a solo artist.

Listen to ‘No One Sings Like You Anymore’ below:

“This album is so special because it is a complete work of art that Chris created from start to finish,” Cornell’s wife Vicky said in a press statement.

“His choice of covers provides a personal look into his favorite artists and the songs that touched him. He couldn’t wait to release it. This moment is bittersweet because he should be here doing it himself, but it is with both heartache and joy that we share this special album.

“All of us could use his voice to help heal and lift us this year, especially during the holiday season. I am so proud of him and this stunning record, which to me illustrates why he will always be beloved, honored, and one the greatest voices of our time.”

Advertisement

Physical editions of ‘No One Sings Like You Anymore’ will be available on March 17, 2021.

Cornell passed away in May 2017 in Detroit, just hours after playing a Soundgarden concert at the city’s Fox Theatre. A film based on his life, titled Black Days, was reported to begin filming back in September of this year, though it was later revealed that the film had not been sanctioned or approved by Cornell’s estate.

In December 2019, it was revealed that Vicky Cornell was suing Soundgarden over “hundreds and thousands of dollars” in unpaid royalties. The band later countersued her, claiming she used money intended for charity, raised through a Chris Cornell tribute concert, on herself and her family. The band dropped their countersuit in July of this year.

The tracklist of ‘No One Sings Like You Anymore’ is:

Get It While You Can (popularised by Janis Joplin) Jump Into The Fire (originally by Harry Nilsson) Sad Sad City (originally by Ghostland Observatory) Patience (originally by Guns N’ Roses) Nothing Compares 2 U (originally by Prince) Watching The Wheels (originally by John Lennon) You Don’t Know Nothing About Love (originally by Carl Hall) Showdown (originally by Electric Light Orchestra) To Be Treated Rite (originally by Terry Reid) Stay With Me Baby (originally by Lorraine Ellison)

The ‘No One Sings Like You Anymore’ album artwork is: