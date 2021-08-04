Listen to Chubby and the Gang’s lovelorn new song ‘I Hate the Radio’

London punks Chubby and the Gang have shared a new single from their forthcoming second album ‘The Mutt’s Nuts’ ahead of its arrival later this month.

Album closer ‘I Hate the Radio’ trades the straight-ahead punk ferocity found on their debut LP, last year’s ‘Speed Kills’, for jangly guitars and crooned vocals from frontman Charlie Manning Walker. “I hate the radio / They always play the songs we used to know,” he sings on its refrain.

The song arrives alongside a video directed and shot by Walker’s sister, Molly Manning Walker, and edited by his mum Lesley Manning. Watch that below:

“This song is about when you finish a relationship with someone but you have a certain association between them and a song, and then that song comes on the radio,” Manning Walker commented in an accompanying statement.

“It’s like, ‘Man, I never want to hear this song again!’ And then of course you get in the car and it comes on.”

‘I Hate the Radio’ is the third single Chubby and the Gang have shared from ‘The Mutt’s Nuts’, following on from ‘Lightning Don’t Strike Twice’, ‘Life’s Lemons’ and ‘Coming Up Tough’. The record is set to arrive August 27 via Partisan.

Earlier this month, Chubby and the Gang were announced as part of the line-up for next year’s Outbreak Fest in Manchester alongside the likes of Turnstile, Show Me the Body and Basement.