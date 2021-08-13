Listen to Chvrches’ cover of Echo And The Bunnymen’s ‘The Killing Moon’

Chvrches have shared their new cover of Echo And The Bunnymen‘s ‘The Killing Moon’ – you can listen to their rendition below.

The three-piece have taken on the 1984 track, which appeared on Echo And The Bunnymen’s album ‘Ocean Rain’, for Amazon Music’s ‘DV8’ playlist and station.

“We’ve been waiting to do this forever, so it only feels right that ‘The Killing Moon’ be our first proper cover this year,” Chvrches said in a statement today (August 13).

“PS: Watch Donnie Darko this weekend for an all-time great synch of the original version,” the band added. You can hear Chvrches’ cover of Echo And The Bunnymen’s ‘The Killing Moon’ by heading here or listening below.

Chvrches also said that their upcoming new album ‘Screen Violence’, which is set for release on August 27, “was very much inspired by movies and ‘Killing Moon’ feels almost synonymous with Donnie Darko, which is a film we all love.”

Last week, Chvrches teamed up with legendary horror film director John Carpenter for a series of remixes.

Discussing the project, Lauren Mayberry said: “As horror fans, we know that John Carpenter is the godfather and the gold standard so we’re so excited to get to work with him in any capacity.

“His films and music have been so impactful on us over the years, and without the stories he created I am not sure that the concept of ‘Screen Violence’ (and female narratives within the album) would exist in the way they do.”

The band are set to embark on a UK tour in March 2022 in support of ‘Screen Violence’, and you can see their upcoming tour dates below.

MARCH 2022

14 – Edinburgh, Corn Exchange

15 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall

16 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

18 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

19 – Manchester, O2 Apollo