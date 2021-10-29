Listen to Chvrches’ three new songs on ‘Screen Violence’ album expansion ‘Director’s Cut’

Chvrches have released three new songs as part of an album expansion of ‘Screen Violence‘.

‘Killer’, ‘Bitter End’ and ‘Screaming’ all feature on ‘Screen Violence: Director’s Cut‘, an expanded edition of their fourth album that was released earlier this year.

‘Screen Violence: Director’s Cut’ has been released two days ahead of Halloween “as a thank you to fans for the phenomenal reception to ‘Screen Violence’,” press material reads.

Advertisement

Singer Lauren Mayberry said: “This album was thematically so different to previous Chvrches albums that it would have been rude of us to let Halloween come and go without injecting some more ‘Screen Violence’ into it.

“‘Killer’, ‘Bitter End’ and ‘Screaming’ were all started in 2020 and finished just after the album was released. As any good horror fan knows, just because the film ends, it doesn’t mean the story does.”

NME gave ‘Screen Violence’ four stars upon its release in August, labelling it the band’s best album yet.

Advertisement

“The Glasgow-formed trio might have used the dark side of technology to build the foundations of this record but, rather than crafting handwringing lectures on the dangers of online life, they shape songs that are like mini horror vignettes – rich with storytelling and a side of social commentary,” part of the review read.

In other Chvrches news, the single ‘Good Girls’ from ‘Screen Violence’ was recently remixed by horror director John Carpenter, with CHVRCHES remixing his composition ‘Turning the Bones’ in exchange.

The band performed the single on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon back in August, marking the fourth time that they’ve appeared on the show.

They made their debut on the program in 2014, performing ‘Recover’. They then returned a year later to perform ‘Leave a Trace’, before returning in 2020 to perform the song ‘Forever’.