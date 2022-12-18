Listen to Circa Waves’ new single ‘Living In The Grey’

Circa Waves have returned with a stirring new slow-burner titled ‘Living In The Grey’, arriving this week as the fourth single from their upcoming ‘Never Going Under’ album.

The song debuted on Friday (December 16) as a “fan exclusive” single, with a music video set to premiere exclusively on the band’s Discord server (which you can sign up for here).

Thematically, ‘Living In The Grey’ tackles the often brushed-off topic of male mental health, with frontman Kieran Shudhall writing in a press release that the song “touches on that strange feeling of when things are going your way [and] it can sometimes feel like it will all fall apart at any moment”.

He continued: “[The song] also [explores] the feeling that once you get to the place you always wanted to get to, it’s not quite what you thought it would be…”

Have a listen to ‘Living In The Grey’ below:

‘Never Going Under’, Circa Waves’ fifth studio album, is set for release on January 13 via Lower Third Records. So far, the band have released three other previews of it: ‘Hell On Earth’ back in August, ‘Do You Wanna Talk’ in September, and ‘Carry You Home’ last month.

Announced alongside the lattermost single was a run of live shows to launch ‘Never Going Under’. January will see Circa Waves perform in Kingston, Bournemouth, Chalk and Totnes, with shows in York, Liverpool and Dundee set to follow in February. Find tickets for all of the dates here.