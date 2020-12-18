Listen to Clap Your Hands Say Yeah’s new single ‘Where They Perform Miracles’

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah are back with their third single of the year, ‘Where They Perform Miracles’.

Like its predecessors, ‘Hesitating Nation’ and ‘Thousand Oaks’, the new track is set to appear on Clap Your Hands Say Yeah’s forthcoming record, ‘New Fragility’.

‘New Fragility’, due for release on February 12, will be the project’s first record since 2017’s ‘The Tourist’. It will also be Clap Your Hands Say Yeah’s second album since shedding all band members to become the solo project of frontman Alec Ounsworth.

‘Where They Perform Miracles’ is the most mellow single of the singles lifted from the album to date, with Ounsworth’s vocals taking centre stage to haunting effect. Listen to the track below:

Earlier this year, Ounsworth described ‘New Fragility’ as a “pretty personal” record.

“It’s about what I think we’re all experiencing at the moment, certainly here in the United States anyway – trying to move forward amidst an almost cruel uncertainty,” he said in a press statement.

This year, Clap Your Hands Say Yeah have released bonus track editions of all five of their studio albums: ‘Clap Your Hands Say Yeah’, ‘Some Loud Thunder’, ‘Hysterical’, ‘Only Run‘ and ‘The Tourist’.

In October, Ounsworth also reissued ‘Skin and Bones’, the 2009 debut of his side project, Flashy Python.