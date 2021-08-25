Listen to club-ready new Sigrid song ‘Burning Bridges’

Sigrid has shared her new single ‘Burning Bridges’ – listen below.

The Norwegian pop artist’s new song premiered on BBC Radio 1 today (August 25) as residency host Charli XCX‘s Hottest Record.

It follows ‘Mirror’, which was released in May, and is seemingly the latest taste of what’s to come from her forthcoming, as-yet-unannounced second album.

The singer-songwriter shared the official cover art for her new single last week (August 18) alongside a snippet of the song. She also detailed the track’s inception, revealing that it’s “a mix between rock and scandi-pop”.

“[It’s] about that moment when you know you have to let go,” she explained, “and when you are listening to the song, I’m cool with it being anything you want it to be.”

She continued: “I’ve also found out it’s a great song for running in the woods, or walking to a meeting you’re a bit nervous for, or power walking down the street – it’s just a really sick song and I’m so proud of it.”

In a press release Sigrid added: “It’s inspired by one of the toughest things I’ve been through. It’s a song that’s about the point where you just have to say in a relationship, ‘you know what, let’s just finish this’. That moment of enough is enough, and you need a clean break.”

Meanwhile, Sigrid recently told NME in her Big Read cover story that she thinks festival line-ups need to be as equal in terms of gender splits as possible, saying “everyone needs to be held accountable”.

Sigrid is set to perform at this year’s Reading & Leeds festivals, which kicks off this Friday (August 27), the line-ups for which have become an annual subject of criticism thanks to a reliance on male artists as headliners – and further down the bill – and few bookings for female acts.

Asked about the responsibility of challenging male-focused line-ups, she replied: “I think everyone needs to be held accountable.

“Everyone working at the festivals, the bookers, other male acts to speak up about it. I’m lucky to have my job and to play these stages and I never take it for granted… but I also hope that I get booked because I’m good and deliver a good show.”