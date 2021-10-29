Listen to Conan Gray’s gloriously vibrant new single ‘Telepath’

Conan Gray has released a brand new single called ‘Telepath’ – you can listen to the vibrant track below.

The singer-songwriter’s latest cut is his fourth release of 2021, following recent single ‘People Watching’ and earlier songs ‘Overdrive’ and ‘Astronomy’.

He also linked up with Lauv for the track ‘Fake’ last October, half a year after the release of his debut album, ‘Kid Krow’.

‘Telepath’ hears Gray expose the shortcomings of an indecisive ex. “Cause I got a feelin’/ You’re comin’ back just like you have in the past/ Yeah, I got a feelin’/ You’ll be sendin’ me trash you shoulda left in the drafts,” he sings on the chorus.

He continues: “Yeah, I got a feelin’/ You’ll see me moving on and hate that I’m gone/ I can see it, you’re comin’ back/ Call me a telepath.”

You can listen to ‘Telepath’ below:

The new song comes after Gray announced details of a 2022 world tour earlier this week.

The new tour begins at the start of next March in Dallas, Texas. The US run leads him to the end of April, before he begins a European and UK stretch of dates in May and June, with support from Mallrat.

Pick up tickets here and see the list of European dates below:

MAY 2022

5 – Oslo, Sentrum Scene

6 – Stockholm, Annexet

7 – Copenhagen, K.B. Hallen

9 – Hamburg, Edel-optics.de Arena

10 – Berlin, Verti Music Hall

11 – Warsaw, COS Torwar

13 – Munich, Tonhalle

14 – Prague, Forum Karlín

15 – Vienna, Gasometer

17 – Zurich, Volkshaus

18 – Milan, Fabrique

20 – Barcelona, Sant Jordi Club

21 – Madrid, Palacio Vistalegre

24 – Paris, L’Olympia

25 – Brussels, Ancienne Belgique

26 – Cologne, Palladium

27 – Amsterdam, AFAS Live

30 – Dublin, Olympia Theatre

JUNE 2022

2 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

3 – Leeds, O2 Academy

4 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

6 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

8 – Bristol, O2 Academy

9 – London, Eventim Apollo

Speaking to NME upon the release of ‘Overdrive’ earlier this year, Gray hinted that a follow-up to his ‘Kid Krow’ album was in the works, saying it would likely be “very all over the place”.

“As any music listener, as any human being, I experience a giant myriad of emotions,” he explained.