Listen to Corey Taylor’s hectic new song ‘HWY 666’ from debut solo album

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has shared another taster of his forthcoming debut solo album – listen to ‘HWY 666’ below.

Taylor will release ‘CMFT’ on October 2 via Roadrunner.

The new song, a hectic mix of rock, country and metal, follows the recent release of two other songs from the record, ‘CMFT Must Be Stopped’ and ‘Black Eyes Blue’.

Taylor recently spoke of his upcoming solo album in an interview with Slipknot bandmate Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan.

In the interview, Taylor said there was “no way” his solo music would have fitted in with Slipknot. “It was like I was trying to fill in an empty space in that artistic spot in my heart,” Taylor said of the new solo material while appearing on Clown’s Electric Theater podcast.

“I knew that, obviously, there was no way it was gonna fit with Slipknot because it’s just such a different entity.”

He continued: “It really kind of came down to the definition of what the project needed to be, honestly, for it to be taken seriously. And it came down to just me embracing the fact that it was gonna be a solo project.”

Taylor also recently spoke of how he believes it is “even more important” to entertain people during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s about a little bit that you can do for everybody because everybody’s hurt right now,” he said, “and I’m certainly not going to sit here and say that this is putting me behind the eight ball when I know there are people out there who have no jobs and they are at the risk of losing their apartments or houses or everything.”