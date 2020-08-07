Listen to Courtney Barnett cover Kev Carmody’s ‘Just For You’

Courtney Barnett has shared her cover of Kev Carmody’s ‘Just for You’. It’s taken from a forthcoming reissue of ‘Cannot Buy My Soul’, the 2007 tribute album to the legendary Murri singer-songwriter.

Barnett’s take on the track – originally featured on Carmody’s 2015 compilation ‘Recollections… Reflections… (A Journey)’ – is one of many new renditions that will appear on the album’s expanded edition, which will be released on August 21.

Listen to Barnett’s cover of ‘Just for You’ below:

In a video posted on Barnett’s Instagram account earlier today, Carmody discussed the track’s origins and Barnett’s interpretation.

“I’ve only met her just lately, and, very impressed with this young woman, Courtney Barnett,” Carmody says.

“‘Just for You’, it’s virtually a love song that I’ve directed at everybody, for everybody,” he explains. “It’s trying to get right to the core to say even though we have our disagreements and stuff, I still love you all very much, and I love you as an individual very much.”

The original 2007 double album contained over a dozen covers of classic songs by Carmody by Australian artists including Powderfinger’s Bernard Fanning, singer-songwriter Clare Bowditch, Steve Kilbey, The Waifs and many more.

For the updated compilation this month, another disc of covers will be added, featuring new performances by Cold Chisel’s Jimmy Barnes, Kasey Chambers, Kate Miller-Heidke, Alice Skye, Electric Fields and more in addition to Barnett.

Active as a recording artist for more than 30 years, Carmody remains one of Australia’s preeminent Indigenous singer-songwriters. His collaboration with Paul Kelly, ‘From Little Things Big Things Grow’, catapulted him to national fame in 1991.