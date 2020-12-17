Listen to Courtney Marie Andrews’ cover of Simon & Garfunkel’s ‘America’

Courtney Marie Andrews has shared a cover of Simon & Garfunkel’s ‘America’ – listen below.

The Arizona singer-songwriter, who released her latest album ‘Old Flowers’ in July, recorded the song earlier this year alongside Liz Cooper and Molly Sarlé.

The delicate, acoustic take on the 1965 track appeared on the star-studded ‘…Collapse Of American Democracy’ compilation in aid Voting Rights Lab, who campaign for fair voting rights in the US.

Advertisement

Also featuring the likes of Pearl Jam, David Byrne and Arcade Fire, the collection was previously only available via Bandcamp for a 24-hour period in October.

Speaking of her contribution, Andrews described Simon & Garfunkel’s classic song as “a beautiful novella of a certain place in time that stirs our emotions”.

“While we were all at a writer’s retreat, we decided to sing harmony on it, to bring us closer together and reminisce over that free feeling of travel and love,” she added.

Courtney Marie Andrews’ ‘Old Flowers’, meanwhile, is nominated in the Best Americana Album category at the Grammys 2021. In a four-star review of the record, NME hailed the singer’s “impeccable way with words”.

Advertisement

Over the summer, Andrews spoke to NME about how the album deals with her experience of ending a long-term relationship.

“I think that was my way of processing it and understanding how I felt about a very confusing time,” she explained. “I sat down a lot with myself and those are the kind of songs that came out.”