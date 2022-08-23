Listen to Crawlers’ fierce new song ‘I Don’t Want It’

Crawlers have shared a brand new single – listen to the Liverpool band’s latest track, ‘I Don’t Want It’, below.

The track comes ahead of performances at Reading & Leeds this weekend, and follows the release of recent single ‘Fuck Me (I Didn’t Know How To Say)’.

Discussing the new song, vocalist Holly Minto said: “‘I Don’t Want It’ encompasses what it is like to be growing up in the current state of society and how it has affected the mental health of the modern generation from a 1st and 3rd perspective.

“I have a lot of unhealthy habits that I am very self-aware of, however they don’t seem to change and seem to manifest into worse problems which I try to ignore, this isn’t really my own issue either, so many of us are aware of our own self-destructive behaviours but we ignore them for the sake of it being easier than recovery. I think the song actually took fruition when my therapist said “you’re very self-aware, aren’t you?”.

“It’s very much a curse that we all, especially gen Z share. Maybe because self-deprecation has become such a normalised thing, which I hate but I can’t help but feed into. Writing it was a good way of me getting out a lot of behaviours I want to change about myself as well as critiquing other behaviours that society tends to normalise while growing up in your teens and early 20s.”

Minto added: “As soon as Amy sent me the riff I instantly knew I wanted to get these particular feelings out and create a song with the guys that sounds like the music I am listening to, especially when I am engaging in the behaviours mentioned in the lyrics, which has always been indie with a killer riff and a fat hook – kinda full circle in a way.”

During a recent interview with NME, the band teased that a big announcement is coming at Reading & Leeds this weekend – a slot that they described as a “full circle” and “bucket list” moment for all four band members.

“We’ve got something special lined up for Reading & Leeds,” Amy Woodall said. “We’re gonna be revealing something that Reading & Leeds people will hear first,” Minto added. “Probably the biggest news we’re about to drop for a long time, so that’s exciting.”

After those festival shows, the band will be touring the UK throughout November. Visit here for tickets and more information, and see the full list of dates below.

OCTOBER 2022

31 – Bristol, Thekla

NOVEMBER 2022

1 – London, Scala

4 – Manchester, Club Academy

5 – Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

6 – Glasgow, Saint Lukes

7 – Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

9 – Sheffield, O2 Academy 2

10 – Liverpool O2 Academy 1

11 – Newcastle, Northumbria University Reds Bar