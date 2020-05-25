Listen to Crowded House frontman Neil Finn’s piano cover of Beach Boys’ ‘God Only Knows’

Neil Finn has recorded a piano cover of The Beach Boys‘ ‘God Only Knows’ – listen to it below.

According to Brian Wilson, who shared the cover on Twitter, the Crowded House frontman and Fleetwood Mac guitarist first recorded vocals of himself singing the ‘Pet Sounds’ classic while out on a walk, before taping a full piano version back at his house.

Neil Finn of Crowded House took a walk and recorded himself singing “God Only Knows” and then added a piano version at home. https://t.co/JADkntnLHL@CrowdedHouseHQ — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) May 22, 2020

Staying largely true to the 1966 original, Finn’s rendition, which is pretty comforting during the current coronavirus lockdown, includes some added room noise and ambiance of his home.

Listen to the Crowded House frontman’s cover of ‘God Only Knows’ below:

Last month, Finn released an acoustic version of Prince’s 1984 hit ‘When Doves Cry’, complete with backing vocals from his wife, Sharon.

Finn has been broadcasting daily on his radio show, Fangradio, where he performs a range of covers and often takes requests. The singer-songwriter also has also been re-working some of his own songs, including a rendition of Crowded House’s ‘Better Be Home Soon’with his sons, Liam and Elroy.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that the surviving members of The Beach Boys could reunite in 2021 for a 60th anniversary tour.

The pioneering pop band, who formed in 1961, have been touring in two separate camps since the end of their 50th anniversary tour back in 2012.

Mike Love has now expressed his openness towards reuniting with his bandmates for a 60th anniversary tour next year.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Love said that he is “not against anything like that” in terms of another proper Beach Boys reunion.