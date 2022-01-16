Astrid have returned with their first new material in over three years – check out ‘Through the Darkness Of Your Life’ below.

The track, a burst of up-tempo psychedelic pop, will hit streaming services on January 21 (pre-save here) but can be heard early via Soundcloud.

Speaking about ‘Through The Darkness Of Your Life’, Astrid frontman Charlie Clark said: “In some ways (the song is) about getting older and using past experiences and knowledge gained to really start applying it to your life.”

“During the pandemic I revisited a lot of Occult literature, power of positive thinking type books and lots of lectures by the likes of Alan Watts, Ram Das and Bob Proctor that I was interested in as a teenager. One book in particular, The Kybalion, which is a really small book but filled with all these amazing ideas and principles,” he added.

Check out ‘Through The Darkness Of Your Life’ below:

Alongside Astrid’s new track, the cult indie band have also announced a run of Scottish headline shows, set to take place in February. Tickets are on sale now and the dates are below.

FEBRUARY 2022

08 – The Blue Lamp, Aberdeen

11 – The Voodoo Rooms, Edinburgh

12 – Tolbooth, Stirling

13 – Eden Court, Inverness

During the run of shows, an limited-edition vinyl of ‘Through The Darkness Of Your Life’ will be available to order – backed by B-side ‘Opposites Meet’ which was written during the recording for Astrid’s 1999 debut album ‘Strange Weather Lately’ but remained unfinished until now.

Astrid formed in 1997, toured the UK with Belle & Sebastian and released three records before disbanding in 2004. The group reformed in 2016 and released their fourth album ‘Fall, Stand, Dance’ in 2019.

Clark also released his debut solo album ‘Late Night Drinking’ in 2021 on Alan McGee’s relaunched It’s Creation, Baby label.

In a recent interview with NME, McGee talked about turning 60: “In my head, I’m still a ginger punk-rocker from Glasgow and that’s what I’m always going to be. I’ve never had a particularly high opinion of myself, and being old is irrelevant because I’m still into music.

“My role models are the managers, like Seymour Stein, Andrew Loog Oldham, Malcolm McLaren and Tony Wilson. Seymour is my role model more than anyone else, and he’s still running music at 78. That’s how I want to be until the very end: still into bands and still putting music out,” he added.