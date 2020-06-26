CupcakKe has shared a new song, ‘Discounts’ – you can listen to the track below.

The latest track – and her third of 2020 – followed on from ‘Lemon Pepper’ which was released earlier this month (June 1).

The rapper donated half the proceeds from the song to the Minnesota Bail Fund following the death of George Floyd. CupcakKe was among a host of musicians and celebrities to support a new fund to assist protestors following Floyd’s death.

Earlier this week, CupcakKe also collaborated with pop artist MkX on new track ‘Down’.

You can listen to ‘Discounts’ below.

Last September, CupcakKe announced her intention to quit music, saying she felt like she was “corrupting the youth”.

“I have people of all ages – 10, 11 years old – coming to my shows and I feel as though I’m corrupting them with my songs,” she said. “And I don’t wanna do it no more.”

She added: “When I made those songs I was 16, 17 and I couldn’t really give two shits, you know? But I saw a video and it was of a 13-year-old dancing to the music and I just decided that that’s it.”

Last year, the star was hospitalised after suffering from suicidal thoughts and depression.

“I’ve been fighting with depression for the longest .. sorry that I did it public last night but I’m ok,” she wrote in a tweet after she sparked concerns on Twitter in January. “I went to the hospital & I’m finally getting the help that I need to get through, be happy & deliver great music.”

The rapper released her fourth album ‘Eden’ in November 2018 to largely positive reviews, and followed it with a series of singles in 2019, including ‘Squidward Nose’.

