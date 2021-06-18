Listen to DaBaby’s neck-snapping new single ‘Ball If I Want To’

DaBaby has released a new single called ‘Ball If I Want To’, accompanied by a larger-than-life video that he directed himself.

The North Carolina rapper’s new summer anthem follows January’s ‘Masterpiece’, and his guest appearances on Polo G‘s ‘Party Life’, Justin Bieber‘s ‘Know No Better’, Young Thug‘s ‘Litty’ and the remix of BRS Kash‘s ‘Throat Baby’ remix.

“Bitch, it ain’t even my birthday but I can ball if I want to/ Pull up, foreign cars if I want to/ Hop out that bitch with that iron in my jumpsuit/ Just do what I say and I love you,” DaBaby rap’s on the ‘Ball If I Want To’ chorus.

Advertisement

Making his directorial debut, DaBaby (real name Jonathan Lyndale Kirk) has also shared an energetic and colourful new video, featuring classroom scenes and playground antics, created in partnership with video producer Gemini Vision.

You can watch the video for ‘Ball If I Want To’ below:

Earlier this week, DaBaby was announced as one of the 2021 headliners of JAY-Z‘s Made In America Festival alongside Justin Bieber.

The Philadelphia event is making a return this year after it was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Made In America 2021 will be held from September 4-5 at the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia, with Bieber and DaBaby both set to headline.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, DaBaby was recently released without charge by police in Miami following a shoot-out in South Beach.

The rapper was originally detained after the incident left two people injured, a Miami Beach Police spokesman confirmed.

In a statement to TMZ, the rapper’s attorney Drew Findling subsequently confirmed: “Mr. Kirk has been released by the police. No criminal charges have been filed against him.”